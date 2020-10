Niti Taylor opens up about her secret August wedding with Parikshit Bawa Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

One of television's most popular actresses, Niti Taylor tied the knot with boyfriend Parikshit Bawa on August 13, 2020. The wedding was an intimate, private affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was attended only by the couple's close family members.



In an interview with *ETimes*, Niti shared, "We were planning to get...

