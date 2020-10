Swara, Anubhav stand in support of Rhea Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rhea Chakraborty has found support from Bollywood as several celebrities are calling for her release. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted today, “That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!”, sharing the same, Swara Bhasker replied, “RELEASE #RHEACHAKRABORTY”. 👓 View full article

