Bengali matinee idol Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, October 6 and is stable, sources said.



The veteran actor was admitted to a private nursing home in Kolkata around 11 am, a day after he took a Covid-19 test.



A private nursing home bed was booked for the actor on Monday evening, where... 👓 View full article