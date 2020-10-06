Billie Eilish Performs 'No Time To Die' On The Tonight Show Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Billie Eilish* performed 'No Time To Die' last night - October 5th - on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.



The song is the latest Bond theme, although alas the blockbuster itself has now been delayed.



Catastrophic repercussions to the cinema world not withstanding, this instalment's theme song is actually a daring slice of dark-pop.



Billie Eilish dropped past Jimmy Fallon's ever-excellent Tonight Show to perform it, alongside her brother and co-conspirator Finneas.



The pair also sat down for a chat before the performance, discussing their recent virtual performance at the Democratic National Conference, the Grammy awards, and more.



