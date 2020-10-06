Beastie Boys Ad-Rock Trolled Rolling Stone's Greatest Albums List Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It's all "part of some sort of clever satirical gesture..."



*Beastie Boys* founder *Ad-Rock* tried to troll Rolling Stone's Greatest Albums list.



The title recently *compiled their Top 500 albums*, with Marvin Gaye's powerful soul classic 'What's Going On' coming out on top.



A number of musicians were invited to contribute, and Rolling Stone turned to the Beastie Boys for advice.



Ad-Rock submitted his list, and it matches egregious rarities with a number of titles that sound as though he'd made them up.



As *Rolling Stone note*, it's all "part of some sort of clever satirical gesture..."



Or it's just a bit of fun, really! Here's the list from Ad-Rock...



1. Macka B — Sign Of The Times

2. Grits and Gravy — Nuthin’ But The Good Stuff

3. The Frank Figueora Funk Ensemble — Double Bang Bang

4. Chirp — The City Ain’t Tough Enough

5. Sergeant Crikey — It Mek Dem Bubble

6. Hugo Strasser — TanzHits ’71

7. Ultimate Spinach — Ultimate Spinach

8. The Outta Controls — I Need New Friends

9. The Lover’s 2 — Slip Into Something More Fantastical

10. Merv Gelter — Unlinked Passages And Patterns

11. Danice Wilder — Funk Your Body Down

12. Strategic Orchestrations — My Suzuki Sierra Is Bumpin’

13. Jan Pfundt — Gekreuzte Drähte

14. Pops Willard — Bus Station Situation

15. Janice Montcrieff — Pour Me Another Glass Of Whine, You Baby

16. The Dapper Duo — Your Freaky Touch

17. Urszula Dudziak — Urszula

18. Miss Sally Murdoch — Turn Me On When The The Lights Go Off

19. The Cosmonauts (Featuring Shep Greenley) — Bump That Funky Bump

20. Digitz — Why Is That Again?

21. The Satin Velvettes — Sooth My Mood

22. Ebbet Maynfield — Flutes A Plenty

23. Video Kids — Woodpeckers From Space

24. The Pete Smith Quintet — Dynamism

25. Amy Cranterston — The Strength Of The Willow’s Shadows

26. Ruff-N-Ready — We Rhyme Right

27. Phil Collins — Dance Into The Light

28. Westbeth — Down In The Basement (Where The Funk Grows)

29. The Captain — 22lb Turkey

30. Monotony — Witness The Rampage

31. The Tremont High School Drum Line — Marching Band Favorites

32. Chip Button — Drums Are My Bag

33. Crabby Appleton — Rotten To The Core

34. Dr. Funk-A-Dunk — Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor

35. Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments — Pound It

36. The Clarence Widley Orchestra — Boxcar Business (Original Soundtrack)

37. Melancholia — Exploration Interflection

38. Al Carlton — Too Smooth

39. Earl Wilson — Jr., Let My People Come (A Sexual Musical)

40. Khia — Thug Misses

41. The Dunes of Distance — Equanimity

42. General Echo — 12″ Of Pleasure

43. Aileen Mccullough — An Oiread Sin Báistí

44. Sweet Lou — Already On It

45. The T-Bones — No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach Is In)

46. Ladies And Lords — The Mod Way

47. Crianças Loucas — é Meu Agora

48. Juan Epstein — Boogaloo In Brooklyn

49. Little Marcy — Happy Day Express

50. Carmine Rittzi — Freak Your Way Out Of This One



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's all "part of some sort of clever satirical gesture..."*Beastie Boys* founder *Ad-Rock* tried to troll Rolling Stone's Greatest Albums list.The title recently *compiled their Top 500 albums*, with Marvin Gaye's powerful soul classic 'What's Going On' coming out on top.A number of musicians were invited to contribute, and Rolling Stone turned to the Beastie Boys for advice.Ad-Rock submitted his list, and it matches egregious rarities with a number of titles that sound as though he'd made them up.As *Rolling Stone note*, it's all "part of some sort of clever satirical gesture..."Or it's just a bit of fun, really! Here's the list from Ad-Rock...1. Macka B — Sign Of The Times2. Grits and Gravy — Nuthin’ But The Good Stuff3. The Frank Figueora Funk Ensemble — Double Bang Bang4. Chirp — The City Ain’t Tough Enough5. Sergeant Crikey — It Mek Dem Bubble6. Hugo Strasser — TanzHits ’717. Ultimate Spinach — Ultimate Spinach8. The Outta Controls — I Need New Friends9. The Lover’s 2 — Slip Into Something More Fantastical10. Merv Gelter — Unlinked Passages And Patterns11. Danice Wilder — Funk Your Body Down12. Strategic Orchestrations — My Suzuki Sierra Is Bumpin’13. Jan Pfundt — Gekreuzte Drähte14. Pops Willard — Bus Station Situation15. Janice Montcrieff — Pour Me Another Glass Of Whine, You Baby16. The Dapper Duo — Your Freaky Touch17. Urszula Dudziak — Urszula18. Miss Sally Murdoch — Turn Me On When The The Lights Go Off19. The Cosmonauts (Featuring Shep Greenley) — Bump That Funky Bump20. Digitz — Why Is That Again?21. The Satin Velvettes — Sooth My Mood22. Ebbet Maynfield — Flutes A Plenty23. Video Kids — Woodpeckers From Space24. The Pete Smith Quintet — Dynamism25. Amy Cranterston — The Strength Of The Willow’s Shadows26. Ruff-N-Ready — We Rhyme Right27. Phil Collins — Dance Into The Light28. Westbeth — Down In The Basement (Where The Funk Grows)29. The Captain — 22lb Turkey30. Monotony — Witness The Rampage31. The Tremont High School Drum Line — Marching Band Favorites32. Chip Button — Drums Are My Bag33. Crabby Appleton — Rotten To The Core34. Dr. Funk-A-Dunk — Out Of Bounds On The Dance Floor35. Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments — Pound It36. The Clarence Widley Orchestra — Boxcar Business (Original Soundtrack)37. Melancholia — Exploration Interflection38. Al Carlton — Too Smooth39. Earl Wilson — Jr., Let My People Come (A Sexual Musical)40. Khia — Thug Misses41. The Dunes of Distance — Equanimity42. General Echo — 12″ Of Pleasure43. Aileen Mccullough — An Oiread Sin Báistí44. Sweet Lou — Already On It45. The T-Bones — No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach Is In)46. Ladies And Lords — The Mod Way47. Crianças Loucas — é Meu Agora48. Juan Epstein — Boogaloo In Brooklyn49. Little Marcy — Happy Day Express50. Carmine Rittzi — Freak Your Way Out Of This OneJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince, Bob Dylan Make Top 10 In Rolling Stone's Latest 'Greatest Albums Of All Time' List



The albums of two iconic musicians -- who are proudly claimed by Minnesotans as one of their own -- have made it to the top 10 of Rolling Stone’s latest rankings of the greatest albums of all time... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Top 20 Greatest Guitar Solos



These solos rock! For this list, we’ll be breaking down the most iconic and influential solo guitar sections from the world of rock. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 18:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

