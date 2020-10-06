"Cheeky Toffs!" Liam Gallagher Lashes Out At Rishi Sunak & Co. Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

He's got a point...



*Liam Gallagher* has lashed out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak on social media.



The politician earned instant opprobrium earlier today - October 6th - when he spoke to ITV News, and was questioned over job losses in the arts and culture sector.



Coldly suggesting musicians, theatre workers, comedians, lighting engineers, and sundry others should simply "retrain" his name has been trending on Twitter ever since.



The reaction was hot, with Liam Gallagher summing it up for many people when he wrote:







If anyone needs to retrain it’s them shower of CUNTZ c’mon you know LG x



— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020



He added to a fan:







Dya know what I mean cheeky toffs getting lippy



— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020



He could well have a point.



Check out our reaction to Rishi Sunak's comments *HERE.*



Photo Credit: *Ben McQuaide*



