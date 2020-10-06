Global  
 

One News Page

John Cusack Accuses Trump of Having the Same Political Art Style as Hitler

Mediaite Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
John Cusack Accuses Trump of Having the Same Political Art Style as HitlerJohn Cusack compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in a new interview, specifically when it comes to the art of politics. The actor offered his take on why he believes Trump’s tactics are similar to those of the German dictator. “Hitler sort of stole from the avant-garde left,” Cusack said in an interview on […]
Video Credit: Wochit News
News video: Former CIA Head John Brennan: Trump's Presidency Has Given Russia Everything It's Wanted

Former CIA Head John Brennan: Trump's Presidency Has Given Russia Everything It's Wanted 00:36

 Former CIA director John Brennan had a fraught relationship with US President Donald Trump, and now he remains one of Trump's sharpest critics. In his new memoir, 'Undaunted, Brennan told Business Insider what he feels is the biggest threat to the November election: President Trump himself. Brennan...

