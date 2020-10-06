Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alicia Vikander Strikes a Pose at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris

Just Jared Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Alicia Vikander is looking so chic! The 32-year-old Tomb Raider actress was in attendance at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (October 6) in Paris, France. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander Lea Seydoux, Venus Williams and Laura Harrier were all in attendance, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden

Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden 00:38

 Michael Fassbender has treated his wife Alicia Vikander to a birthday trip to Sweden.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

“The Conditions That We’re Facing Are Making Us Think Very Differently”—Nicolas Ghesquière Talks Louis Vuitton on Good [Video]

“The Conditions That We’re Facing Are Making Us Think Very Differently”—Nicolas Ghesquière Talks Louis Vuitton on Good

On today’s Good Morning Vogue, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière discusses his “phygital” spring 2021 show.

Credit: Vogue     Duration: 20:52Published
Kate Moss' daughter Lila makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week [Video]

Kate Moss' daughter Lila makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Kate Moss' daughter Lila makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:57Published
Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss makes runway debut for Miu Miu show [Video]

Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss makes runway debut for Miu Miu show

Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss made her runway debut for Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 21 fashion show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this