John Krasinski Films Season 3 of 'Jack Ryan' in Italy - See the First Set Pics!

Just Jared Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
John Krasinski is getting back to work. The 40-year-old actor was spotted filming scenes for Season 3 of Jack Ryan on Monday and Tuesday (October 5-6) in Rome, Italy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Krasinski John was seen investigating around the Hotel Saint Regis in Rome. The film crew, along with John, [...]
