Duchess Kate Middleton Wears Face Mask, Tours University in England
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) arrives at the University of Derby in her face mask on Tuesday (October 6) in Derby, England. The royal spoke with students that day to hear how the global pandemic has influenced their time at school and how their mental health has been impacted by everything that is [...]
The Duchess of Cambridge has visited first-year students at the University ofDerby to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the start of theirundergraduate life. Kate travelled to the city to meet students and find outhow their mental health is being cared for on campus.
On all public transportation in the UK, except for those who are exempt for various reasons, wearing a face mask is mandatory.
Understandably, what constitutes a face covering has generally been left..