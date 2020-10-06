Global  
 

Duchess Kate Middleton Wears Face Mask, Tours University in England

Just Jared Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) arrives at the University of Derby in her face mask on Tuesday (October 6) in Derby, England. The royal spoke with students that day to hear how the global pandemic has influenced their time at school and how their mental health has been impacted by everything that is [...]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kate on campus with university students in Derby

Kate on campus with university students in Derby 01:05

 The Duchess of Cambridge has visited first-year students at the University ofDerby to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the start of theirundergraduate life. Kate travelled to the city to meet students and find outhow their mental health is being cared for on campus.

