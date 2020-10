Reba McEntire Is Dating CSI: Miami's Rex Linn! Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Country music legend Reba McEntire has confirmed she is dating CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn. “Getting back in the dating world for me is fun and exciting,” the 65-year-old entertainer said on her podcast. “It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” she said. “Discussions [...] 👓 View full article

