Kayleigh McEnany Speaks Out After Positive Test, Rejects Rose Garden Event as Super Spreader: ‘No Way to Say Where’ White House Outbreak Originated
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke to Fox Business' Stuart Varney following her positive coronavirus diagnosis, and rejected the idea that a recent largely mask-less Rose Garden event acted as a super spreader.
Several attendees of a White House event have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. However, the Trump administration said it will not trace contacts from the gathering, even though it could help stop..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:54Published