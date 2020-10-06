Kayleigh McEnany Speaks Out After Positive Test, Rejects Rose Garden Event as Super Spreader: ‘No Way to Say Where’ White House Outbreak Originated

Frances RT @Mediaite: Kayleigh McEnany Speaks Out After Positive Test, Rejects Rose Garden Event as Super Spreader: ‘No Way to Say Where’ White Hou… 46 minutes ago Chris Uhas Kayleigh McEnany Speaks Out After Positive Test, Rejects Rose Garden Event as Super… https://t.co/1WZUauB4KT 51 minutes ago Mediaite Kayleigh McEnany Speaks Out After Positive Test, Rejects Rose Garden Event as Super Spreader: ‘No Way to Say Where’… https://t.co/VapIdTVy70 57 minutes ago Blue Musky #Kayleigh #McEnany "speaks to reporters after #Trump #Coronavirus diagnosis"~> https://t.co/PE3M0mYe9v 4 days ago I AM NOT DISTRACTED 😷 RT @JaneHWBB: Fox News’ John Roberts Angry After Pressing White House On Racism: "As the person who speaks for the president," Roberts aske… 5 days ago JHWBB Fox News’ John Roberts Angry After Pressing White House On Racism: "As the person who speaks for the president," Ro… https://t.co/GoH8ZMADB3 5 days ago