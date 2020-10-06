Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Slams Trump For Tweeting ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Covid’
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Amanda Kloots, widow of Broadway star Nick Cordero who died from the coronavirus earlier this year, is speaking out against President Donald Trump for downplaying the virus after contracting it himself. On Monday, in a tweet announcing he was being released from the hospital and returning to the White House, Trump told his followers, “Feeling […]
US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
"I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of," Kloots said in... Upworthy Also reported by •CBS 2 •CBS News •Just Jared •FOXNews.com