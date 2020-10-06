Global  
 

Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Slams Trump For Tweeting ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Covid’

Mediaite Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Slams Trump For Tweeting ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Covid’Amanda Kloots, widow of Broadway star Nick Cordero who died from the coronavirus earlier this year, is speaking out against President Donald Trump for downplaying the virus after contracting it himself. On Monday, in a tweet announcing he was being released from the hospital and returning to the White House, Trump told his followers, “Feeling […]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Reacts To President Trump’s Tweet About Coronavirus: ‘It Is Something To Be Afraid Of

Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Reacts To President Trump’s Tweet About Coronavirus: ‘It Is Something To Be Afraid Of 02:37

 The widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero spoke out Monday after President Donald Trump sent a tweet saying, “Don’t be afraid of Covid.” CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

