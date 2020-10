Jenna Ortega On 'Scream 5' Role: 'I Just Want To Do The Franchise Justice' Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Jenna Ortega is a little nervous doing working on her next movie Scream 5! The 18-year-old actress is currently in North Carolina filming the next movie in the series. Jenna just opened up about joining the franchise in a new interview with Fault magazine. β€œWith this role I just want to do the franchise justice. [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

