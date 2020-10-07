Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals If She Would Return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Global  
 

Kim Zolciak is dishing on the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While promoting the new season of her show Don’t Be Tardy, the 42-year-old reality star was asked if she would ever return to the franchise. Kim was a main cast member on RHOA on seasons 1-5, and then made a [...]
 Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been a reality TV mainstay ever since "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premiered in 2008. Eight seasons into her spinoff "Don't Be Tardy," Kim and her family show no signs of slowing down. Gibson Johns interviews Kim and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, about dealing with...

