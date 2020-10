You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kylie Jenner Reacts To Kendall Jenner Fight & Making Her Cry - KUWTK Recap



Kylie Jenner reacts to Kendall Jenner feud after making her cry in the latest episode of KUWTK! Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:18 Published 7 hours ago How Kendall Jenner's Architects Designed Her Laid-Back L.A. Home



Today AD is joined by Kathleen Clements, Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, the team of architects and designers who worked hand in hand with Kendall Jenner to make her vision of a cozy Los Angeles.. Credit: Architectural Digest Duration: 15:17 Published 3 weeks ago Kendall Jenner's a stoner



Kendall Jenner has confessed to being "a stoner", as she admits she's never "really said anything" publicly about her marijuana habits. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:43 Published on September 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Malibu for Lunch Outing Kendall Jenner stops by a market to grab lunch and a healthy juice for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (October 6) in Malibu, Calif. The 24-year-old model looked cool...

Just Jared Jr 3 days ago





Tweets about this