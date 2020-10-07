Global  
 

'Resident Evil' Origin Movie Casts Kaya Scodelario, Avan Jogia, Tom Hopper & More

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Kaya Scodelario and Avan Jogia are just two of the stars who have joined the Resident Evil origin movie. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, and Neal McDonough will also star in the pic. The upcoming movie essentially reboots the franchise and is set on a fateful night in Raccoon [...]
