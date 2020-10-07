'Resident Evil' Origin Movie Casts Kaya Scodelario, Avan Jogia, Tom Hopper & More
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Kaya Scodelario and Avan Jogia are just two of the stars who have joined the Resident Evil origin movie. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, and Neal McDonough will also star in the pic. The upcoming movie essentially reboots the franchise and is set on a fateful night in Raccoon [...]
A 'Resident Evil' television series is coming to Netflix, a new behind the scenes featurette shows what viewers can expect from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and there's some sad news for fans of 'Grey's..