Farhan pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Farhan Akhtar paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen on Twitter. The legend passed away after a long battle with cancer. His son Wolf Van Halen took to his social media to confirm the news. Tributes from some of the biggest names in the music world poured in Tuesday following news of his death.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Van Halen's Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65

Van Halen's Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 00:38

 Van Halen lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died. He was 65 years old. CNN reports Eddie, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, died on Tuesday morning. Wolf Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli. He tweeted that his father died 'after a long and arduous battle with...

