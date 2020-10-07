Farhan pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Virtuoso Rock Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies At Age 65



Ken Bastida on the passing of rock guitar wizard Eddie Van Halen from cancer at the age of 65 (10-6-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:20 Published 6 hours ago Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At 65



Rock legend Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 65. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 03:10 Published 6 hours ago Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Message To Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen



Valerie Bertinelli took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share a touching message to her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:49 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this