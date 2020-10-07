Farhan pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Farhan Akhtar paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen on Twitter. The legend passed away after a long battle with cancer. His son Wolf Van Halen took to his social media to confirm the news. Tributes from some of the biggest names in the music world poured in Tuesday following news of his death.
Van Halen lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died. He was 65 years old. CNN reports Eddie, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, died on Tuesday morning. Wolf Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli. He tweeted that his father died 'after a long and arduous battle with...