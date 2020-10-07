Josh Duhamel Makes His Directorial Debut with 'Buddy Games' - Watch the Trailer!
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Josh Duhamel is getting behind the camera for the first time! The 47-year-old actor has released the trailer for his new comedy Buddy Games, which he directed and stars in. He also co-wrote the script with Bob Schwartz and Jude Weng. Joining Josh in the cast includes Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, James Roday, [...]
Buddy Games Movie Trailer HD - 2020 - Plot synopsis: A group of friends reunite to play The Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they'll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship...or die trying.
