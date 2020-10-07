Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Josh Duhamel Makes His Directorial Debut with 'Buddy Games' - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Josh Duhamel is getting behind the camera for the first time! The 47-year-old actor has released the trailer for his new comedy Buddy Games, which he directed and stars in. He also co-wrote the script with Bob Schwartz and Jude Weng. Joining Josh in the cast includes Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, James Roday, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Buddy Games Movie - Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn

Buddy Games Movie - Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn 02:36

 Buddy Games Movie Trailer HD - 2020 - Plot synopsis: A group of friends reunite to play The Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they'll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship...or die trying. directed by...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scare Me Movie Trailer - Aya Cash, Josh Ruben [Video]

Scare Me Movie Trailer - Aya Cash, Josh Ruben

Scare Me Movie - Official Trailer [HD] - A Shudder Original - Plot synopsis: During a power outage, two strangers tell scary stories. The more Fred and Fanny commit to their tales, the more the stories..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:15Published
Josh Hutcherson | Morning Blend [Video]

Josh Hutcherson | Morning Blend

Tubi is streaming all of The Hunger Games movies, star Josh Hutcherson brings us all the info.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 05:41Published

Tweets about this