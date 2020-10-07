Porij Share Curious New Single 'Dirty Love' Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's infectious, yet difficult to place...



Manchester project *Porij* have shared their new single 'Dirty Love' in full.



The group won acclaim with their opening two singles, a pair of creative statements that pilfered from R&B, future pop, and the ethos (but not the sound) of post-punk.



Exploratory in a very riveting, revealing sense, Porij return with something new, and it's a curiously infectious release.



Impossible to genuinely pin down, new single 'Dirty Love' of a mosaic of sounds, with the differing voices pulled into one place.



It works as a pop song, though, albeit unlike any pop song you've ever heard before.



Vocalist Eggy says of the single...



"I wrote this song because I wanted to create a moment that was purely fictional. I had a lot of deadlines on at the time so I escaped into this weird cult in my mind. You’re invited in to discover the cult’s toxic euphoria as they live life dictated by a freaky Queen. Persuasive with hints of kink we hope you come join the oat gang."



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Oliver Pringle*



