Why Is Ryan Leaving “Rooster Teeth”? Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Ryan Haywood, one of the famous personalities of Rooster Teeth, is leaving the video game entertainment collective. Haywood has been the subject of cheating allegations for a while now, which has left the RT fandom divided. Haywood is married and the father of two children. That’s why his alleged cheating scandal is a big deal. […] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this SouthernBoy911 #ReformForRonnie @joshsteen As such, rooster teeth as apparently not uploaded any new videos to YT today, as far as AH goes, while t… https://t.co/oQi9gcN9HF 37 minutes ago SniperKnighter @RealClownfishTV So when rooster teeth told people they deemed as problematic to not announce they were leaving I g… https://t.co/vxJmx2Xjvt 2 hours ago Monsters and Critics Ryan Haywood has announced he is leaving Rooster Teeth amid allegations against him and Adam Kovic: https://t.co/P0sZx8xlU9 8 hours ago Hippyshade 🏳️‍🌈 🇬🇧 @AH_Howesy At this point Achievement hunters main 6 are now only 4 of the OG crew left since Ryan is leaving Rt and… https://t.co/ZEOYUsEuvN 8 hours ago Daniel Horkan Whelp. Saw the statement from Achievement Hunter Ryan basically confirming he cheated on his wife with fans and is… https://t.co/w1lfdvCiEw 13 hours ago Nick 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇸🇰 learning about the situation with Ryan and him leaving rooster teeth blows especially when it's someone I watched for over 7 years. 14 hours ago Elijahmateeee Yoooo sad times about the whole Ryan Haywood situation but at the end of the day it’s his life and he made mistakes… https://t.co/XBBz0pLffq 14 hours ago Ben Wright @lunaraecosplay @AllieBeggs_ He had nude photos leaked that he sent to a fan. He's been cheating on his wife by sex… https://t.co/rPijdIgDz9 15 hours ago