"Black Bear" - cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Alexander Koch, Paola Lazaro, Lindsay Burdge, Jennifer Kim, Shannon O'Neill, Grantham Coleman

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Black Bear - cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Alexander Koch, Paola Lazaro, Lindsay Burdge, Jennifer Kim, Shannon O'Neill, Grantham Coleman*Release date :* December 04, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Black Bear" centers on an expecting couple (Sarah Gadon and Christopher Abbott) who are confronted with an out-of-town guest Abigail ...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: BLACK BEAR Movie - Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon

BLACK BEAR Movie - Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon 02:34

 BLACK BEAR Movie - official trailer - Plot synopsis: At a remote lake house, a filmmaker named Allison (Aubrey Plaza) arrives to play house guest to a troubled couple (Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon), who have eschewed their life in the city after inheriting a family retreat. Battling writer’s...

