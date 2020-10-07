"Black Bear" - cast: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Alexander Koch, Paola Lazaro, Lindsay Burdge, Jennifer Kim, Shannon O'Neill, Grantham Coleman
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () *Release date :* December 04, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Black Bear" centers on an expecting couple (Sarah Gadon and Christopher Abbott) who are confronted with an out-of-town guest Abigail ...
BLACK BEAR Movie - official trailer - Plot synopsis: At a remote lake house, a filmmaker named Allison (Aubrey Plaza) arrives to play house guest to a troubled couple (Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon), who have eschewed their life in the city after inheriting a family retreat. Battling writer’s...
