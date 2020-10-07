Global  
 

Kate Middleton & Prince William Step In for Queen Elizabeth for Meeting with Ukraine

Just Jared Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena during an audience at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday (October 7) in London, England. The royal couple stepped in for the Queen, who has been away from the palace since mid-March due to the [...]
