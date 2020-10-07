Teri Aankhon Mein: Divya Khosla Kumar set to take the audience on pure and magical love ride
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () The winning team of director duo Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and actress Divya Khosla Kumar reunite for the love song of the year, 'Teri Aankhon Mein' presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The trio last collaborated on the chartbuster 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' that went on to cross 330 million views on YouTube.
