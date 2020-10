Pop Smoke + Lil Tjay Go Through Relationship Grinds In Steamy New Mood Swings Video Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Late rapper Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay have released the visual treatment to their new “Mood Swings” record. While Smoke isn’t shown in the visual as a result of his February 2020 death, his presence is felt throughout it. Tjay gets all the video’s attention as he experiences the highs and lows of relationship goals. […] Late rapper Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay have released the visual treatment to their new “Mood Swings” record. While Smoke isn’t shown in the visual as a result of his February 2020 death, his presence is felt throughout it. Tjay gets all the video’s attention as he experiences the highs and lows of relationship goals. […] 👓 View full article