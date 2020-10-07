Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Coming Out as Queer & Dating in the Public Eye

Just Jared Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Kristen Stewart is opening up about her sexuality. The 30-year-old Twilight star got candid in an interview with Instyle for the November 2020 issue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart Here’s what she had to say… On representing what she stands for: “The first couple of times I played queer characters, I [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kristen Stewart: I feel pressure to represent the LGBTQ community

Kristen Stewart: I feel pressure to represent the LGBTQ community 01:00

 Kristen Stewart felt “pressure” to properly “represent” the LGBTQ community when she first came out as bisexual.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Maisie Williams wants to follow in Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's footsteps [Video]

Maisie Williams wants to follow in Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's footsteps

Maisie Williams apparently wants to follow a similar career path to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this