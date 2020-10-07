|
Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Coming Out as Queer & Dating in the Public Eye
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Kristen Stewart is opening up about her sexuality. The 30-year-old Twilight star got candid in an interview with Instyle for the November 2020 issue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart Here’s what she had to say… On representing what she stands for: “The first couple of times I played queer characters, I [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this