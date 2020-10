Dylan Sprouse Returns to Instagram With a Birthday Tribute for "Queen" Barbara Palvin Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Dylan Sprouse wants to see his model girlfriend Barbara Palvin in a crown. On Oct. 7, Dylan shared a birthday message for Barbara on Instagram. The actor's last post, a series of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this