Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source



[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published 2 days ago

1976 Swine Flu Vaccine Roll-Out May Provide Lessons For COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts



The federal government has outlined its coronavirus vaccination plan, an effort expected to last through 2021. For anyone who thinks that sounds slow, Wilson Walker reports that trying to move too fast.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:13 Published 3 weeks ago