First look trailer of Tom Hanks starring News of the World out
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () The first look trailer of 'News of the World' starring American actor Tom Hanks was released on Wednesday. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, according to the Universal Pictures.
According to Variety, the film reunited Hanks with director Paul Greengrass, who helmed the 2013 best picture nominee...
This Christmas, Universal Pictures is proud to present Tom Hanks starring in News of the World, a moving story written and directed by Paul Greengrass, reuniting for the first time with his star from their 2013 Best Picture nominee Captain Phillips.
Five years after the end of the Civil War,...
