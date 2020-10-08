First look trailer of Tom Hanks starring News of the World out

Global  
 

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The first look trailer of 'News of the World' starring American actor Tom Hanks was released on Wednesday. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, according to the Universal Pictures.

According to Variety, the film reunited Hanks with director Paul Greengrass, who helmed the 2013 best picture nominee...
