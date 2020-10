You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Final Preparations Underway For Vice President Candidate Debate In Utah



Danya Bacchus reports on anticipation building for face off between VP Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City (10-7-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:20 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿Hispanic VOTE Mediaite: Martha Raddatz Dismisses the Idea Pence Was ‘Mansplaining’ at Debate: ‘A Man Can Interrupt Another VP Can… https://t.co/lb63uDiHLx 3 minutes ago LMW YES! This was a VP debate and each candidate can stand up for themselves! https://t.co/EFySEwPukG 31 minutes ago