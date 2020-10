You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Heartbreaking Companion Deaths in Video Games



There are some major spoilers ahead, so be advised! For this list, we’ll be looking at the saddest and most impactful deaths of video game companions. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:21 Published 5 hours ago Eddie Van Halen's wife: 'My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces'



Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie and ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, along with musicians across all genres, are mourning the passing of the guitar legend. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:15 Published 8 hours ago Video, Augmented Reality Are Key to Engaging Gen Z: Snap’s Peter Naylor



Snapchat got its start as a mobile app for sending photo messages that disappeared after 24 hours, and has since evolved to become a news and entertainment hub that's popular with young adults and.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:57 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this