Rahul Vaidya: Bollywood singers not paid for film recordings Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Bollywood playback star Neha Kakkar recently made a shocking revelation about singers not being paid in the Hindi film industry while speaking to IANS. Now, Rahul Vaidya has made similar allegations.



Rahul, who is currently a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14", shared that singers indeed don't get paid for film recordings.



In... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this