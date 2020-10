Kirsten Dunst's Showtime Show 'On Becoming A God In Central Florida' Has Been Cancelled; Will Not Proceed With Season Two Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Showtime has reversed its decision to renew On Becoming a God in Central Florida for a second season. The network announced that the series, starring Kirsten Dunst, will not be moving forward due to the pandemic. The series was originally renewed last year, and production was delayed by coronavirus.