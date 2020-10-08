|
Air Force Day: Kangana Ranaut extends greetings on behalf of team Tejas
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to essay the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film 'Tejas,' extended greetings to the country on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to extend the greetings on behalf of the entire team of 'Tejas' and also shared a poster of the upcoming...
|
|
|
|
