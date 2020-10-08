Air Force Day: Kangana Ranaut extends greetings on behalf of team Tejas

Global  
 

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to essay the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film 'Tejas,' extended greetings to the country on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to extend the greetings on behalf of the entire team of 'Tejas' and also shared a poster of the upcoming...
News video: Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display

Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display 03:39

 The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary with a grand parade and scintillating air display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. IAF Chief Air...

