Ford v Ferrari, The Martian: Binge-watch the best of Matt Damon on his birthday Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The Golden Globe and Academy Award winner, Matt Damon who has featured in some of the most popular Hollywood movies, is not only one of the most adored superstars of Hollywood but is also termed as one of the smartest ones. In fact, he wrote one of his first scripts while attending college. Apart from being an avid actor, Matt... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this