Listen: Aimée Steven - 'Today' Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Dreamy songwriting from the Liverpool riser...



*Aimée Steven* has spent lockdown focussing on her music, her feelings, and her inner life.



Stockpiling new songs, the Liverpool artist is now ready to share the results, with a string of singles scheduled.



Bold indie-leaning songwriting that isn't afraid to mess with the rules, it begins with new release 'Today'.



A real pearl of a song, it offers dreamy 80s tinged guitar pop, with those evocative melodies twisting and blending into something wonderful.



Lyrically, it dips into the inherent fragility of life in 2020, with Aimée Steven flipping her lockdown blues into something truly affecting.



She comments...



“I wrote ‘Today’ thinking about how completely and utterly fragile our time is in this world and how important it is that we share that time with people we love. It came pretty easy once I had that emotion to draw upon, I thought of a number of people in my life whilst writing and once the verses were nailed down the chorus rushed out of me. ‘Today’, now, the present... because tomorrow and yesterday don’t really exist.”



Tune in now.



Aimée Steven · Today



Photo Credit: *Chas Moody*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Dreamy songwriting from the Liverpool riser...*Aimée Steven* has spent lockdown focussing on her music, her feelings, and her inner life.Stockpiling new songs, the Liverpool artist is now ready to share the results, with a string of singles scheduled.Bold indie-leaning songwriting that isn't afraid to mess with the rules, it begins with new release 'Today'.A real pearl of a song, it offers dreamy 80s tinged guitar pop, with those evocative melodies twisting and blending into something wonderful.Lyrically, it dips into the inherent fragility of life in 2020, with Aimée Steven flipping her lockdown blues into something truly affecting.She comments...“I wrote ‘Today’ thinking about how completely and utterly fragile our time is in this world and how important it is that we share that time with people we love. It came pretty easy once I had that emotion to draw upon, I thought of a number of people in my life whilst writing and once the verses were nailed down the chorus rushed out of me. ‘Today’, now, the present... because tomorrow and yesterday don’t really exist.”Tune in now.Aimée Steven · TodayPhoto Credit: *Chas Moody*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teaser Trailer - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Silent Running Movie (1972) - Bruce Dern, Cliff Potts, Ron Rifkin 02:52 Silent Running Movie (1972) - trailer - Plot synopsis: In 1968, visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull (The Andromeda Strain, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) contributed to the ground-breaking special photographic effects of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Four years later, he stamped... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation after COVID-19 hits 5 teams



COVID-19 has hit five teams competing in the Giro d'Italia with the race on the brink of being cancelled. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:45 Published 3 hours ago Woman Shot On Broad Daylight On Lake Shore Drive



The woman was critically injured in the shooting, which happened while she was in a car on the Drive right downtown. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:19 Published 2 days ago Meet Steven G, the plus-size model you know from Savage X Fenty



When representatives from Rihanna’s lingerie brand reached out to Steven Green for a modeling opportunity, he thought it was a fluke.“I was floored. I couldn’t believe that they actually wanted.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this

