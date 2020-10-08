|
Listen: Aimée Steven - 'Today'
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Dreamy songwriting from the Liverpool riser...
*Aimée Steven* has spent lockdown focussing on her music, her feelings, and her inner life.
Stockpiling new songs, the Liverpool artist is now ready to share the results, with a string of singles scheduled.
Bold indie-leaning songwriting that isn't afraid to mess with the rules, it begins with new release 'Today'.
A real pearl of a song, it offers dreamy 80s tinged guitar pop, with those evocative melodies twisting and blending into something wonderful.
Lyrically, it dips into the inherent fragility of life in 2020, with Aimée Steven flipping her lockdown blues into something truly affecting.
She comments...
“I wrote ‘Today’ thinking about how completely and utterly fragile our time is in this world and how important it is that we share that time with people we love. It came pretty easy once I had that emotion to draw upon, I thought of a number of people in my life whilst writing and once the verses were nailed down the chorus rushed out of me. ‘Today’, now, the present... because tomorrow and yesterday don’t really exist.”
Tune in now.
Aimée Steven · Today
Photo Credit: *Chas Moody*
