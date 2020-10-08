Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Listen: Aimée Steven - 'Today'

Clash Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Listen: Aimée Steven - 'Today'Dreamy songwriting from the Liverpool riser...

*Aimée Steven* has spent lockdown focussing on her music, her feelings, and her inner life.

Stockpiling new songs, the Liverpool artist is now ready to share the results, with a string of singles scheduled.

Bold indie-leaning songwriting that isn't afraid to mess with the rules, it begins with new release 'Today'.

A real pearl of a song, it offers dreamy 80s tinged guitar pop, with those evocative melodies twisting and blending into something wonderful.

Lyrically, it dips into the inherent fragility of life in 2020, with Aimée Steven flipping her lockdown blues into something truly affecting.

She comments...

“I wrote ‘Today’ thinking about how completely and utterly fragile our time is in this world and how important it is that we share that time with people we love. It came pretty easy once I had that emotion to draw upon, I thought of a number of people in my life whilst writing and once the verses were nailed down the chorus rushed out of me. ‘Today’, now, the present... because tomorrow and yesterday don’t really exist.”

Tune in now.

Aimée Steven · Today

Photo Credit: *Chas Moody*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Silent Running Movie (1972) - Bruce Dern, Cliff Potts, Ron Rifkin

Silent Running Movie (1972) - Bruce Dern, Cliff Potts, Ron Rifkin 02:52

 Silent Running Movie (1972) - trailer - Plot synopsis: In 1968, visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull (The Andromeda Strain, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) contributed to the ground-breaking special photographic effects of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Four years later, he stamped...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation after COVID-19 hits 5 teams [Video]

Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation after COVID-19 hits 5 teams

COVID-19 has hit five teams competing in the Giro d'Italia with the race on the brink of being cancelled.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:45Published
Woman Shot On Broad Daylight On Lake Shore Drive [Video]

Woman Shot On Broad Daylight On Lake Shore Drive

The woman was critically injured in the shooting, which happened while she was in a car on the Drive right downtown. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:19Published
Meet Steven G, the plus-size model you know from Savage X Fenty [Video]

Meet Steven G, the plus-size model you know from Savage X Fenty

When representatives from Rihanna’s lingerie brand reached out to Steven Green for a modeling opportunity, he thought it was a fluke.“I was floored. I couldn’t believe that they actually wanted..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this