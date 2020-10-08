Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breonna Taylor Police Officer Lied Under Oath About Warrant To Break Into Her Home

SOHH Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Breonna Taylor Police Officer Lied Under Oath About Warrant To Break Into Her HomeThe fight for justice in the murder of Breonna Taylor is finally leaning in her family’s favor. New details have surfaced and reveal police detective Joshua Jaymes lied about specific details connected to the warrant which gave the green light for Louisville cops to break into her home in pursuit of alleged drugs. Breonna Taylor’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rev. Jesse Jackson Joins Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake In Call For Justice [Video]

Rev. Jesse Jackson Joins Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake In Call For Justice

The Rev. Jesse Jackson on Saturday met with the families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake in a call for justice and equality.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:13Published
Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings [Video]

Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings

Police serving a search warrant on Breonna Taylor's home told investigators they banged on her door and announced themselves from 30 to 90 seconds before breaking in during a raid that ended with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:58Published
Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released [Video]

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

'We all had a hand in this': Louisville police officer who got Breonna Taylor warrant in the hot seat

 Joshua Jaynes' explanation to the Public Integrity Unit marks the first time the public has heard from the detective who obtained the search warrant.
USATODAY.com

Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds: recordings

 Police serving a search warrant on Breonna Taylor's home told investigators they banged on her door and announced themselves from 30 to 90 seconds before...
Japan Today


Tweets about this