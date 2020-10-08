Global  
 

Anne Heche Explains Reports That She Stormed Off 'Dancing with the Stars' Set After Elimination

Just Jared Thursday, 8 October 2020
Anne Heche was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars this week, and there were reports that after the elimination, she stormed off set and refused to speak to reporters waiting for her on the press line. Before her elimination, Anne opened up about how her relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres really impacted her [...]
News video: Anne Heche's night on 'Dancing with the Stars' includes Ellen revelation, ballroom mixup

Anne Heche's night on 'Dancing with the Stars' includes Ellen revelation, ballroom mixup 01:07

 Anne Heche revealed on "Dancing with the Stars" that her romance with Ellen DeGeneres cost her a multi-million dollar movie deal.

