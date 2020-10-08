Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Scully Wiki: Facts about C-SPAN Journalist, Steve Scully’s Wife

Earn The Necklace Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
One of the most acclaimed journalists, Steve Scully, will moderate the second presidential debate on October 15. And his family couldn’t be more overjoyed. While pretty much the entire Scully clan is praising the C-SPAN journalist’s big career accomplishment, Steve Scully’s wife, Katie Scully, is probably cheering for him more quietly off social media. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this