TeeMichelle Tyra Banks Confirms Coyote Ugly Reboot Is in the Works β€” 20 Years After the Original Film https://t.co/FrZlZJltGk #SmartNews 10 minutes ago Federica 🐍 RT @JustJared: A #CoyoteUgly reboot is in the works! https://t.co/L9DxiPPdNC 11 minutes ago Kaiya Boothe RT @PerezHilton: Can't fight the moonlight! A 'Coyote Ugly' reboot is in the works! https://t.co/SZ3bmWBDPO 12 minutes ago Lady LexxπŸ’‹ RT @people: Tyra Banks Confirms Coyote Ugly Reboot Is in the Works β€” 20 Years After the Original Film​ https://t.co/EVdzxBnpRl 12 minutes ago Gospel Music A 'Coyote Ugly' Reboot Is in the Works! 24 minutes ago Tracy Sharpe Tyra Banks Confirms Coyote Ugly Reboot Is in the Works β€” 20 Years After the Original Film https://t.co/Jf1FG91Rkj 37 minutes ago King Cnote Tyra Banks Just Confirmed a Coyote Ugly Reboot Is in the Works - E! Online https://t.co/s34TiksAar 40 minutes ago