"Fatman" - cast: Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Shaun Benson, Chance Hurstfield, Deborah Grover, Michelle Lang

Video Credit: FanReviews - Published 19 hours ago Fatman with Mel Gibson - Official Trailer 02:38 Check out the official trailer for the Christmas comedy movie Fatman, directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms. It stars Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Chance Hurstfield and Michelle Lang. Fatman Release Date: December 3, 2020 After you watch Fatman let us know your review. Be...