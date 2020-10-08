"Untitled Sam Raimi Horror Project" - cast: Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi
Thursday, 8 October 2020 (
3 days ago) *Release date :* TBA 2021
*Synopsis :* An untitled horror project that will be produced and directed by Sam Raimi, (called "Umma", which is the Korean word ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Hinsdale house movie
Hinsdale house movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hinsdale House, starring Aly Mang, Steve Stanulis, and Eric Freedman, is described as Paranormal Activity meets Blair Witch Project. The house is billed..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago
RELIC Trailer
RELIC Official Trailer (2020) Horror starring Emily Mortimer - Signature Entertainment in partnership with the Frightfest Presents will release RELIC in UK Cinemas & on Digital 30th October 2020. A..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:20 Published on September 8, 2020
Tweets about this