Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Untitled Sam Raimi Horror Project" - cast: Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi

AceShowbiz Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
*Release date :* TBA 2021
*Synopsis :* An untitled horror project that will be produced and directed by Sam Raimi, (called "Umma", which is the Korean word ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Sandra Oh to star in supernatural horror film 'Umma'

Sandra Oh to star in supernatural horror film 'Umma' 00:58

 The film is being produced by Sam Raimi.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hinsdale house movie [Video]

Hinsdale house movie

Hinsdale house movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hinsdale House, starring Aly Mang, Steve Stanulis, and Eric Freedman, is described as Paranormal Activity meets Blair Witch Project. The house is billed..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
RELIC Trailer [Video]

RELIC Trailer

RELIC Official Trailer (2020) Horror starring Emily Mortimer - Signature Entertainment in partnership with the Frightfest Presents will release RELIC in UK Cinemas & on Digital 30th October 2020. A..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:20Published

Tweets about this