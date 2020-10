A Voice Of Iran, Master Singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Has Died Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

With a voice by turns soaring and haunting, Shajarian was considered one of his nation's treasures — and then ran afoul of the regime. He died Thursday in Tehran at age 80. 👓 View full article

