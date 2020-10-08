Brian Austin Green Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claim That She Wasn't Allowed to Make Eye Contact on '90210' Set

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jessica Alba ordered not to look at Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars



Jessica Alba wasn't allowed to make eye contact with the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast when she appeared on the hit show in 1998. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 6 days ago Vanessa Marcil never loved ex-fiance Brian Austin Green



Brian Austin Green's ex-fiancee, Vanessa Marcil, has piled on the pain following the actor's split from Megan Fox by confessing she never loved the Beverly Hills, 90210 star herself. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago Everything Jessica Alba & Gabrielle Union Do on Set In a Day



Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba take us through everything they do in a day on the set of 'L.A.'s Finest.' From waking up and checking phones to see if the world has ended to wrapping night shoots in.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 10:06 Published on September 9, 2020

Tweets about this