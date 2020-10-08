Global  
 

One News Page

Brian Austin Green Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claim That She Wasn't Allowed to Make Eye Contact on '90210' Set

Just Jared Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Brian Austin Green is reacting to Jessica Alba‘s allegations about the set of 90210. The 47-year-old actor dialed in to SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Thursday (October 8). While talking to SiriusXM’s Jenny McCarthy, he spoke about Jessica‘s recent remarks that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with the cast of 90210 while [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Ian Ziering Addresses Jessica Alba's Eye Contact Claim With '90210' Cast

Ian Ziering Addresses Jessica Alba's Eye Contact Claim With '90210' Cast 01:28

 During a recent episode of "Hot Ones", Jessica Alba ignited a firestorm by mentioning that when she appeared on "Beverly Hills, 90210" back in 1998 for two episodes, she was instructed to not make eye contact with the stars. However, Ian Ziering tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante that it "saddens" him...

