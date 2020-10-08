Brian Austin Green Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claim That She Wasn't Allowed to Make Eye Contact on '90210' Set
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Brian Austin Green is reacting to Jessica Alba‘s allegations about the set of 90210. The 47-year-old actor dialed in to SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Thursday (October 8). While talking to SiriusXM’s Jenny McCarthy, he spoke about Jessica‘s recent remarks that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with the cast of 90210 while [...]
During a recent episode of "Hot Ones", Jessica Alba ignited a firestorm by mentioning that when she appeared on "Beverly Hills, 90210" back in 1998 for two episodes, she was instructed to not make eye contact with the stars. However, Ian Ziering tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante that it "saddens" him...
Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba take us through everything they do in a day on the set of 'L.A.'s Finest.' From waking up and checking phones to see if the world has ended to wrapping night shoots in..