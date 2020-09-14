Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19
Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National..
How Havas Is Cleaning Up The ‘Bloated’ Ad Supply Chain
It is now four years since a hard-hitting ANA report, K2, blew the lid off practices in which US advertising agencies were accused of keeping up to 20% of clients' media budgets for themselves after..
Charles Rodríguez 🇵🇪 RT @Polygon: Report: Doctor Strange has big role in Spider-Man 3 https://t.co/eJfMwyjjru https://t.co/2Q2CUEcht6 2 minutes ago
Polygon Report: Doctor Strange has big role in Spider-Man 3 https://t.co/eJfMwyjjru https://t.co/2Q2CUEcht6 10 minutes ago
pretty savoge based on the report, doctor strange will fill the mentor role for spidey since tony died 34 minutes ago