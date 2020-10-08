|
Fox News Says It Will No Longer Book Trump Campaign Adviser Who Called Kamala Harris a ‘Lying B*tch’
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Trump campaign adviser Harlan Hill will no longer be allowed on Fox News after tweeting during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night that Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is an “insufferable lying bitch.” “Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it’s just true,” tweeted Hill, an Advisory Board Member on the Trump […]
