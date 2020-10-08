|
Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt a Cat Named...Halle Berry!
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Halle Berry is helping out! The 54-year-old Catwoman actress is helping to spread the word and signal-boost a Humane Society’s request for a loving home for a rescue cat, who just happens to share her name. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle Berry “This is Halle Berry. She will not tolerate any @halleberry [...]
|
|
|
Advertisement
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this