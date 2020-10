Kate Winslet Says 'SNL' Was a 'Hotbed of Anxiety' After Ashlee Simpson's Infamous Lip-Sync Debacle Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kate Winslet is reflecting on her experience at Saturday Night Live immediately after Ashlee Simpson’s lip-syncing incident in 2004. The Oscar-winning Titanic actress spoke out during Hamptons International Film Festival’s A Conversation with… series. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Winslet “When I did SNL I was on the week after Ashlee Simpson. [...] Kate Winslet is reflecting on her experience at Saturday Night Live immediately after Ashlee Simpson’s lip-syncing incident in 2004. The Oscar-winning Titanic actress spoke out during Hamptons International Film Festival’s A Conversation with… series. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Winslet “When I did SNL I was on the week after Ashlee Simpson. [...] 👓 View full article