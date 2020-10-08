Mel Gibson Is Angry Santa in 'Fatman' - Watch the Trailer (Video)
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () The first look at Mel Gibson in Fatman is here. The 64-year-old Braveheart actor stars as a disgruntled Santa Claus in the upcoming film, hitting select theaters on November 13 and on digital on November 17. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mel Gibson “I don’t know what I’m doing wrong, I’ve lost my [...]
FATMAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly-skilled assassin (Walton Goggins),...
Check out the official trailer for the Christmas comedy movie Fatman, directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms. It stars Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Chance Hurstfield and Michelle..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:38Published
Tweets about this
esteban suero When I hear Mel Gibson filmed a movie called “Fatman” I thought it was about trump but I was wrong is about an angr… https://t.co/e05G4mWR4p 10 minutes ago
Leah Scheitel I thought this headline was going after broke, violent and angry...
https://t.co/qb1ol1UrKT 14 minutes ago
Bob Ballinger Only in 2020...
Fatman trailer: See Mel Gibson as angry violent Santa Claus | https://t.co/CByHDa3GDH https://t.co/OL5ds5hQCN 17 minutes ago
Dave Vandenbout Mel Gibson as a demented Santa allied with the US military and hunted by an assassin hired by a 12-year-old who rec… https://t.co/CEdpZlg2Vb 21 minutes ago
Rich Antoniello I need this movie NOW -- "Fatman" trailer: See Mel Gibson as angry violent Santa Claus https://t.co/lPdGyY5PfV 21 minutes ago