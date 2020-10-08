Global  
 

Mel Gibson Is Angry Santa in 'Fatman' - Watch the Trailer (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 8 October 2020
The first look at Mel Gibson in Fatman is here. The 64-year-old Braveheart actor stars as a disgruntled Santa Claus in the upcoming film, hitting select theaters on November 13 and on digital on November 17. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mel Gibson “I don’t know what I’m doing wrong, I’ve lost my [...]
News video: FATMAN Movie - Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

FATMAN Movie - Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste 02:45

 FATMAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly-skilled assassin (Walton Goggins),...

