Larry David is a married man again! The 73-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star tied the knot with Ashley Underwood, People reports. The wedding took place on Wednesday night (October 7) in Southern California and this marks the second marriage for Larry, who previously was married to Laurie David until their split in 2007. Larry and [...] 👓 View full article

